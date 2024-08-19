After a gap of four years, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct examinations for various posts.

Aspirants are urged to overcome the trauma caused by the hiatus.

The Bajirao IAS Academy in Itanagar has announced free coaching for differently abled and underprivileged aspirants.

The programme will offer career guidance, exposure, and trials for upcoming APPSC and UPSC exams. Arun Yangfo, Managing Director of Bajirao Academy, stated that free coaching will be provided to physically challenged and differently-abled UPSC and APPSC aspirants.



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Special concessions will be given to underprivileged students who cannot afford commercial coaching fees.

Yangfo expressed hope that with strong SOPs and new anti-paper leakage laws, examinations will be conducted fairly, filling various state posts.

Rajesh Kumar, Senior Faculty, shared that free coaching and scholarships will be available for physically challenged and financially weak candidates, with concessions for the top ten meritorious students.

Dr Ramanuj Mishra, a Management Member, highlighted the importance of UPSC exams and urged aspirants to prepare for them despite past challenges.

He welcomed the anti-paper leakage bills that impose a fine of ₹1 crore and a maximum imprisonment of 10 years for offenders.