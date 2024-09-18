After a gap of two years owing to the paper leakage fiasco in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, the commission conducted two exams using technology to ensure transparency and accountability.

The new commission, which was formed in December, conducted two exams.

APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal briefed the media and informed that the commission conducted GDMO General Duty Medical Officers written exams for Allopathy, Homeopathy, and Dental Surgeon, exactly after a gap of two years.

"1093 candidates applied for these exams and 962 candidates appeared. We have disseminated information regarding this exam through media and other portals as per the guidelines. We are ensuring transparency and applying new structures and introducing new SOP in this examination with utmost transparency and accountability.

In December-January, our commission got reconstituted followed by continuous re-organizational structural changes.

A new manual got enacted to conduct written interviews and exams by taking opinions and suggestions from the masses, and the final draft of the manual was inserted on our website for public domain in June this year.

On that basis, the first interview was held on 2 August for Junior and Dental Specialists following SOP and manual, and now on 15 September written exams were held for GDMO.



Also Read: Arunachal Indigenous Students' Union strongly opposes Gau Dhwaj Stapna rally in Itanagar

She further added that step by step new things were introduced ensuring complete transparency based on the manual and suggestions through visiting UPSC and other commissions of various states. The first new step was the clear instructions inscribed on the admit card to avoid any confusion before exams. Strict compliance like timings published on our website, a grievance cell headed by one secretary, and a helpline number 24x7 for input of grievances. A provisional list for accepted and rejected candidates along with the reasons was made public through the website by giving two days to correct errors for acceptance of candidates.

This is the first examination after two years, so we ensured accepting the documents of serious candidates and correcting their small errors. Through emails, communication was made with candidates, and external observers were called for physical examinations and the scanning process.

Checklists were made and handed over to exam functionaries. Senior-level government officers were called to observe the two exam centres conducted through protocol and all procedures. A major change inducted is the uploading of question-and-answer booklets and sheets online on the website to give options to candidates to clear their doubts.

A subject expert panel was kept for clearing the queries by giving time till 3 PM of the next day to apply for a query. Results were made on the final answer sheets without any queries. To ensure real candidates, biometric devices were introduced for the first time in APPSC exams to ensure fair exams with real candidates accordingly.

Besides this, log metal detectors were used in the examination to catch sensitive materials in halls.

For the scanning process, we deployed observers and dedicated teams to conduct exams. They worked from night hours before the examination day to ensure maximum transparency and confidentiality and for fair results within the stipulated time.

On the upcoming Sunday, 22 September, we are conducting the Lecturer written examination and further exams as per the calendar kept under public domain accordingly. Our team is working tirelessly 24x7 for smooth and fair examinations and to ensure transparent and smooth conduct of exams," Gaur added.