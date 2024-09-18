The Arunachal Indigenous Students' Union (AISU) has written a letter to the Home Minister, Indigenous Affairs, PHE & WS, and IBA Government of Arunachal Pradesh and expressed strong objections regarding the Gau Dhwaj Stapna, Bharat Yatra rally scheduled to be held in Itanagar.

According to the AISU, a press conference was held on 7th September 2024 at the Arunachal Press Club by certain Swamijis and priests who claimed to represent Jagadguru Shankaracharya.



During the press conference, AISU stated that the rally's demands are against the rituals, practices, beliefs, and faith of every tribal society residing in Arunachal Pradesh.

They emphasized that cows hold a significant position in their tribal society, being essential for food, festivals, and rituals. The practice of slaughtering cows has been part of their customs since time immemorial.



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The AISU has expressed its strong opposition to the rally organized by the representatives of Jagadguru Shankaracharya. They stated that the union would not tolerate any action that hampers their indigenous rights, rituals, beliefs, practices, and faith.

They have requested the authorities to cancel any permission granted for the rally or to refrain from granting permission if not already given.

The AISU has urged the authorities to take necessary action against the organizers of the Gau Dhwaj Stapna, Bharat Yatra rally and to prevent any anti-tribal activities in Arunachal Pradesh. They requested that the tribal society not be diluted with self-interested manifestos.

The AISU remains ever grateful for any act of kindness from the authorities regarding this matter.