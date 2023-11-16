Three armed cadres of militant group NSCN (K-YA) abducted two civil labourers on Kunsa Pongchau road from the makeshift labour camp near Tisa River in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on November 16.

As per sources, the abduction took place at 4 am following which the labourers were taken to Kunno zero point in a Bolero pickup truck.

The vehicle was then disengaged at Kunnu and the armed cadres reportedly moved towards Indo-Myanmar border.

The abducted labours have been identified as Shashank Yadav of Uttar Pradesh and Lemgaw Gowam of Nginu village. They were working under Shatrughan Singh of BTRF Project .The entire kidnapping was reportedly carried out by Ss Lt.Col Botai Wangsu and Ss Lt.Abojak Wangnow of NSCN K-YA Fraction

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