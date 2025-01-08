Arunachal's Doimukh Police arrested a man for attempting to defraud a local shopkeeper by using a fake PhonePe payment application.

The accused, Biren Nayak, 33, a resident of Dhekiajulia in Assam's Lakhimpur district, visited a grocery store in Gumto village on January 6, claiming to have made a Rs. 5,000 payment online via PhonePe.

However, the shopkeeper grew suspicious after Nayak returned shortly afterwards, demanding an additional Rs. 5,000. Upon reviewing his bank account, the shopkeeper discovered no payment had been received.



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Further investigation revealed that Nayak had used a counterfeit PhonePe app to mislead the shopkeeper.

The Doimukh Police, along with personnel from the Gumto Check Gate, apprehended Nayak and took him into custody.

SDPO Radhe Obing urged the public to remain vigilant against such frauds and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.