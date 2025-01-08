Tapir Gao, the BJP Member of Parliament for Arunachal East, along with Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, met Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, to discuss the development plans for Pasighat under the Smart City initiative.

During the meeting, MP Gao and MLA Darang presented key priorities for the development of Pasighat, emphasizing the need to empower local communities and enhance urban infrastructure.

The leaders outlined strategies to foster growth in the region, particularly in the context of Smart City development.



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Tapir Gao expressed his gratitude for the Union Minister's invaluable guidance and assured continued efforts to advance Pasighat's urban transformation.

Union Minister Khattar reassured them of his full support, affirming the ministry's commitment to providing all necessary resources to realize the vision for Pasighat’s growth as a Smart City.

The discussions marked a step forward in ensuring the region's development, with a focus on modernizing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for its residents.