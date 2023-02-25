In a successful counter-insurgency operation launched by Assam Rifles' Khonsa Battalion with Longding Police, one hardcore insurgent of NSCN-K (YA) was nabbed on February 25.

Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles received input about the presence of a cadre in Chop village of Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.



Based on the information provided, the Assam Rifles and Longding Police conducted an operation in the border hamlet. During the search, a hardcore militant carrying a weapon and other warlike supplies was arrested by the combined team as he attempted to leave.

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Hongang Gangsa of Longding's Chop hamlet has been recognised as the NSCN-K (YA) cadre.

According to reports, the insurgent sneaked from Myanmar with the goal of carrying out extortion and other subversive actions in communities near the Indo-Myanmar border.

He is also reported to be active in threatening people and village leaders in Wakka and Pangchao circles of Longding district, creating a climate of dread in the area, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The apprehension of the hardcore militant is being seen as a major success for the Security Forces. It is also being widely celebrated in the border areas of Longding district which have been suffering at the hands of the apprehended militant and his group.