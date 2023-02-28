Based on intelligent inputs, the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police launched a joint operation on February 28 the security forces tracked down and arrested the suspected NSCN-IM operative from Longding.

During interrogation, the militant confessed his involvement in orchestrating the illegal extortion network of NSCN-IM in Longding district on behalf of his handler, Self Styled Chief Administrative Officer Wanham Wangsa.

Also Read: Arunachal: Assam Rifles apprehends NSCN (IM) cadre in Tirap district

Earlier, in a successful counter-insurgency operation launched by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles with Tirap Police, one hardcore insurgent of NSCN (IM) was apprehended on February 27 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

The insurgent was apprehended by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles after they received input regarding the likely infiltration of a militant in the vicinity of Noglo village of Tirap district.

''Based on the input, the Assam Rifles troops with Tirap Police launched an operation in the border village. During the search of the area, a hardcore militant with a weapon was apprehended by the joint team, when the militant was trying to flee,'' an official statement said.

The apprehended cadre of NSCN(IM) has been identified as Nali Homnyu Nyamtey of Noglo village of Tirap district.