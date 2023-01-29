Assam Rifles on January 28 apprehended NSCN (K-YA) cadre along with an overground worker in the Jairampur sub-division in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrest was made after the security forces conducted an operation based on specific information in the Jairampur sub-division in Changlang district and arrested Nayan Kumar Chakma (NSCN K-YA cadre) as well as an overground worker named Gangwang Wangli.

After interrogation, the cadres revealed a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to NSCN-KYA hidden in the Hathi camp of old Longchong village.

On the basis of the information provided by them, the Assam Rifles along with the police and GB of the village launched a search operation and recovered arms and ammunition from the Hathi camp.

Later, both the cadres were handed over to Nampong police station for further investigation.

The Assam Rifles recovered one Chinese AK, 2 - Magazine, AK rounds- 490, one pistol, walkie-talkie, and wires.

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