A disturbing incident at the basement parking area of the new block at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has brought safety and security concerns for healthcare workers to the forefront.

The TRIHMS Faculty Association (TFA), in a letter to the Chief Medical Superintendent, highlighted an alarming episode where a miscreant attacked a parked car with a machete, raising questions about the security arrangements at the hospital.

The vehicle, belonging to an Associate Professor of Cardiology, was damaged despite being parked as per the neutral-gear mandate for easier vehicle adjustment. While no one was physically harmed, the incident underscores a grave breach of security.

The TFA, referencing the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institutions Act, 2019, urged the administration to take immediate action by filing an FIR against the miscreant and implementing enhanced security measures.

Suggestions included:



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Designated, secure parking spaces for hospital staff.

Strict security checks at vehicle entry and exit points for weapons.

Round-the-clock security at all entry and exit gates.

Restrictions on individuals with a history of violence against medical personnel.

On December 6, 2024, an FIR was lodged by TRIHMS Security Incharge, N. Saikia, regarding the incident. Following an investigation, the police identified the miscreant as Kipa Tania (28), a resident of Chebang village in Kurung Kumey district.

Acting promptly, a police team led by SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo, and I/C OC PS Naharlagun, Sunny Hodong, apprehended Tania from Banderdewa’s 5/1 Colony the same evening. The weapon—a local machete—along with the accused's vehicle, was seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had brought his wife to TRIHMS for treatment. Frustrated by his vehicle being temporarily blocked by another car, Tania admitted to slashing the car’s tyre in anger.

The TFA has reiterated its call for urgent improvements in safety measures, emphasizing the need for the incident to serve as a wake-up call. This incident follows the tragic "Seppa District Hospital" massacre, where a machete-wielding assailant caused significant harm.

In a statement, the police urged the public to refrain from carrying weapons in public places and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order.

The incident underscores the critical importance of ensuring the safety and security of healthcare professionals, whose services are indispensable to society.