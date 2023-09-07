The Arunachal Pradesh assembly passed the Goods & Services Tax Bill, 2023 in its amended form.

This bill has 26 provisions that change different portions of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017.

These modifications include the addition of new provisions, the substitution of existing regulations, or the omission of particular elements.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, these adjustments are based on GST Council recommendations and would take effect from October 1 of the same year.

“Certain changes have been made in the APGST Act based on recommendations made by the GST Council. These changes will come into effect from 1st October 2023. These changes broadly relate to facilitation/simplification and for improving compliance,” DCM added.



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It is worth mentioning that in India, the GST (Goods and Services Tax) is jointly handled by the national and state governments.

As a result, any changes or adjustments to the GST Act must be approved by both the national and state governments.

The GST Council's suggested legal modifications, which were approved by the Union Law Ministry, were adopted by the Finance Act of 2023.

This means that all states must update their separate GST Acts in accordance with the GST Council's recommendations.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that at its 50th and 51st meetings, the GST Council reviewed proposals from several associations on problems concerning the taxability of casinos, horse racing and internet gambling.

As a result, changes to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017 were proposed.