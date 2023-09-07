The Union Government has proposed to construct a large barrage on the Siang River to ‘save’ it from potential hazards posed by a mega Chinese dam being built in the Tibet region bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed this in the State Legislative Assembly while responding to a Zero Hour discussion initiated by Congress MLA Lombo Tayeng today.

Khandu said that the Chinese government is planning to build a dam over the Siang River with a capacity of around 60,000 MW on the Tibet side. He said to deal with the threats, a lot of discussions were held at the Central Government level and with the Brahmaputra Board.



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The Chief Minister said that in case of diversion of water flow by China, Siang River has to be kept ‘alive’ or in case of release of too much water, there is a need to have big structures to protect ourselves from floods.

While informing that survey and investigation work for the proposed barrage has been blocked at a few locations by villagers, the Chief Minister said he will personally visit the Siang Valley to request the villagers to cooperate and allow the survey and investigation work.

The three-day Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly concluded today. Three important Bills were passed during the Session, including The Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area, Planning and Development Authority Bill, 2023.