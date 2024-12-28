Arunachal's Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK), on December 28 expressed gratitude to the PWD Division of Boleng, under Siang district.

The NBK also thanked Pangin-Boleng MLA-cum-Minister, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development and Transport, Ojing Tasing for providing road connectivity to the people of Nugong Banggo and Rasing village for speeding up the construction of road from Nugong bridge to Rasing village.

In a press release, NBK President, Tanyong Taloh said that the road construction has started and reached Rasing village, as road’s formation cutting has already begun and the construction is underway.

As per NBK, the construction has started from Nugong Bridge point to Radsing village under the Rebo-Perging circle in the Siang district covering about 10 KM under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) project for connecting rural villages.



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“We from people of Nugong Banggo Kebang, we are very thankful to the local MLA-cum- Minister, Ojing Tasing as well as PWD Boleng Division for the road construction in Rasing village which has been a long-felt demand of the people here”, added Tanyong Taloh.

They also requested the state government and Minister, Tasing for early sanctioning of funds for PWD Boleng division’s proposed RCC Bridge over Ribung Korong (a river stream) located in between Nugong Bridge to Rasing village.

While one Oja Pajing, ex-village Secretary of Mopit (Rasing) village has also expressed his heartfelt thankfulness to the Minister, Ojing Tasing and executing agency PWD Boleng Division on behalf of entire village for connecting their village with rest of the state by road, as the road construction (formation cutting) has reached the village on December 26.

Till recently, the village community people of Rasing/Mopit under Siang district had faced hardship by road from Siang district HQ: Boleng to Rasing village, as without this new road, they had to take long distance optional road via 65 Kilo Dite Dime-Riew-Jorsing-Beging village etc to reach Rasing/Mopit village.