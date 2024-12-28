In a well-coordinated and successful joint operation conducted by the security forces under the aegis of Spear Corps and Arunachal Pradesh Police, a huge cache of weapons has been recovered from Namdapha National Park along 27 miles of the Miao - Vijaynagar axis in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The joint operation undertaken by Assam Rifles, Army and Changlang District Police involved extensive search efforts by specialized teams, supported by advanced technology such as high-technology drones, tracker dogs and metal detectors.

During the operation, a total of 10 [Ten] MQ 81 Chinese origin Assault Rifles and Type 81 Assault Rifles were recovered from different locations in the 27-mile area of Miao - Vijaynagar road within the jurisdiction of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve. It can be termed as one of the largest recoveries in South Arunachal in the recent past.



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The weapons recovered were concealed inside the deep forest area. These weapons were being searched by major insurgent groups operating in Changlang District for the last six months but failed to locate.

It is alleged that these weapons were buried by ENNG before their surrender last year. The security forces utilizing their expertise and reliable intelligence have managed to uncover the hidden cache in the thick forest area.

Prior to conduct of operation, the security forces ensured safe passage to the tourists present within Namdapha National Park involved for bird siting. The operation was carried out with the utmost professionalism and precision, ensuring that a huge cache of weapons didn't fall in the hands of insurgents.

Numerous inputs regarding attempts by various insurgent groups, especially NSCM (IM) & NSCN (KYA) with the help of merged ENNG cadres to recover the said cache were being received in the last six months. This achievement underscores the continued dedication of our security forces to maintaining peace and security in the region.