Three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh—Likha Aku, Meta Pao, and Damsop Tungi—each won bronze medals representing India at the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2024, which concluded in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 16 October.

The trio showcased remarkable skill and determination during the championship, contributing to the success of the seven-member Arunachal contingent that participated in this prestigious event. Their achievements have brought immense pride to their families and the entire state, reflecting Arunachal Pradesh's growing presence in international sports.

General Secretary of the North East Pencak Silat Federation, Kipa Takar, emphasized the significance of their success and called for the establishment of a Pencak Silat training center in Itanagar to support future athletes. He noted that this championship marked the first time athletes from Arunachal Pradesh represented India at this level.

Also Read: Electoral process halted for Arunachal student union