The Adiland & Upright People’s Organization (AUPO) has come forward to staunchly defend Vijay Taram, General Secretary of Adi Baané Kébang (ABK) and State Information Commissioner, amidst growing criticism and demands for his removal. The organization has voiced its strong opposition to what it deems as unjustified and detrimental actions against Taram.

The controversy stems from a letter issued by the President of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) to the President of ABK, demanding action against Taram within a week. This was followed by a separate petition from the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, calling for Taram's termination from his position. The crux of the dispute lies in the Charter of Demand No. 1, which seeks to repeal the District-based Entrepreneur Act of 2015—a law that has been pivotal in fostering local entrepreneurship, particularly among the Adi community.

AUPO leaders, including President James Badu and General Secretary Zingge Moyong, have criticized these demands as misguided and harmful to the progress of local entrepreneurs. The AUPO emphasized that the District-based Entrepreneur Act has played a crucial role in empowering the Adi community, and its repeal would undermine these gains.

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In response to the demands, Vijay Taram issued a measured and respectful statement, urging a reconsideration of the specific point in question, while refraining from harsh rhetoric. Taram’s stance, according to AUPO, aligns with his responsibility as a leader within ABK to advocate for the interests of the Adi society. Any failure to support the Adi community’s interests would, they argue, be a dereliction of his duties.

AUPO expressed disappointment with the NES’s interpretation of Taram’s statement, which they believe was wrongly perceived as a personal stance rather than an official position endorsed by the ABK leadership. The AUPO criticized the actions taken by NES and ANYA as immature and unjustified, calling for a more responsible and mature approach to the issue.

Reaffirming their support for Taram, the AUPO leaders urged all parties to reconsider the demand for the repeal of the District-based Entrepreneur Act of 2015. They also reiterated their commitment to supporting the welfare and development of local entrepreneurs, emphasizing the broader implications of this dispute on the community’s progress.