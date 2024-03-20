Tap Menia, from Arunachal Pradesh, clinches her first gold in the Pancha Silat event at the Northeast Games 2024 creating a moment of pride for the state.

Recognizing the achievement and highlighting the talent of the youth in sports, Chief Minsiter Pema Khandu wrote on X, "First Gold🥇for Arunachal Pradesh in #NorthEastGames2024. Moment of pride as Ms Tap Menia clinched Gold medal in Pancha Silat event in Nagaland. Your victory showcases the immense talent of our youth in the realm of sports. Keep shining!".

First Gold🥇for Arunachal Pradesh in #NorthEastGames2024!



Moment of pride as Ms Tap Menia clinched Gold medal in Penchak Silat event in Nagaland.



Heartiest congratulations!



Your victory showcases the immense talent of our youth in the realm of sports. Keep shining! pic.twitter.com/Gx0D5UXVgb — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 20, 2024

Earlier on March 16, Sports Director Tadar Appa proudly unveiled Team Arunachal’s official kit during a ceremony.

The event, graced by key figures including Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago and treasurer Bulang Marik, marks the state’s preparation for the prestigious sporting event.