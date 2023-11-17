The Seva Maah: Journey towards saturation programme of Balijan Sub-Division has started with Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp at Hollongi today.

The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Tana Hali Tara, MLA 14th Doimukh Assembly Constituency in the presence of Tem Pika, ZPM Balijan, Dr. Marchina Boria, ADC Balijan, Head of the Offices, PRI members and the general public.

The chief guest has distributed the new LPG Connections under PMUY to beneficiaries. Birth, PRC, ST certificates, and trading licenses among others were issued during the camp.

The next SAKD 2.0 camps will be held on 24th November and 1st December at Sangdupota and Taraso circles respectively.



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The beneficiaries of Ujjwal Yojana and other agriculture horticulture schemes received their assets from the administration today.

Power department, Phed department showing the progress of Jal Jeewan mission, SBI, commerce Department, horticulture, agriculture, ICDS Integrated child development schemes, Khaadi, Health installed their stalls and gave service to the people of Balijan, Holongi and nearby areas.

Diabetes, haemoglobin, and blood pressure tests including height and weight were done by the nurse doctors of the health department free of cost. Villagers appreciated this effort of bringing government departments to the next doors near their villages.