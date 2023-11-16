A Five-day interstate cultural festival kick-started at Holongi town bordering Assam and Arunachal.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Chowna Mein.

The motto of this festival is Peace & Co-Existence under the banner of “Global human rights organization”.Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the event as Chief Guest & Tana Hali Tara as a special guest.

The festival focused on the cultural show displayed by communities of both states Assam and Arunachal like Nyishi, Galo, Bodo, Mikir, Chakma, Adivasi, Missing and others took part.



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There were food stalls of each respective community and on 14th Nov last day fashion show promoting indigenous communities will be organized.

In a bid to promote mutual trust and friendship among the people of this prime Northeastern state living along the inter-state boundary, this festival is being organized third time after 2019 a long gap due to covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, the interstate cultural exchange festival of Assam and Arunachal concluded with the Miss Interstate contest.

Damak Ramching won the Miss Interstate title in 2023, and Sheela Thalong Camdir, Mongdam Atraham & Techi Nachum were the 1st 2nd 3rd runner-ups.

Biyuram Wahge President of BJP attended as chief guest and urged all the citizens residing along the border foothill town of Assam Arunachal to maintain brotherhood and peaceful coexistence.