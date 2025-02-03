The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of Pakke Kessang District organized a Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) awareness rally in Seijosa under the Mission Shakti scheme.

The event aimed to promote the safety, security, and empowerment of women and children while reinforcing legal measures against violations of their rights.

The rally was part of an intensive awareness campaign undertaken by the One Stop Centre (OSC) and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) teams of the WCD Department.

This initiative aligns with the Arunachal Pradesh Rescue & Rehabilitation Policy for Children in Street Situation (APRRoCiSS) 2022 and two umbrella schemes—Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya—which focus on the protection and welfare of women and children.



Also Read: Arunachal: Papu Hills police arrest drug peddler with suspected heroin

As part of the awareness drive, the teams conducted public announcements at key locations, interactive sessions with stakeholders, and inspections of suspected child labor hotspots. The campaign culminated with a two-day event in Seijosa, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the rights of women and children.

The program was formally flagged off by Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner of Pakke Kessang, at the Golden Jubilee Ground in the presence of members of the District Task Force (DTF) on BBBP and RRoCiSS, local Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) leaders, Gaon Burahs, and other key stakeholders.

Mission Shakti is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Government of India, aimed at strengthening women's safety, security, and empowerment. It comprises two sub-schemes:

Sambal: Focused on safety and protection measures for women.

Samarthya: Dedicated to women’s economic and social empowerment.

Through these initiatives, the Pakke Kessang District administration and WCD Department continue their efforts to ensure a safer and more inclusive environment for women and children, reinforcing the commitment to gender equality and social justice.