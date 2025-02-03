In a decisive crackdown on drug trafficking, the Papu Hills Police Station team apprehended a suspected drug peddler and seized a quantity of suspected heroin.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the police team, led by Inspector Torum Mai, Officer-in-Charge of Papu Hills Police Station, conducted a successful operation under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Shri Rishi Longdo. The team, comprising Sub-Inspectors J. Lego and Bobby Sumyan, along with Constable Halder, tracked down and arrested the accused, Nabam Lucky (21), in Nirjuli following a brief chase.

Upon conducting a body search, officers recovered and seized four vials containing a total of six grams of suspected heroin in the presence of independent witnesses.



Also Read: Arunachal’s Drishyamuni Chakma honoured with Bharat Gaurav Yuva Award for youth empowerment and social advocacy

A case has been registered under PH/PS/C.No. 14/25 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to identify any potential links to larger drug networks.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, reaffirmed the department's commitment to combating drug-related crimes and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Operation Dawn 2.0 is part of a broader initiative aimed at curbing drug trafficking in the region, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.