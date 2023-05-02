As part of the Assamese New Year and Bohag Bihu celebration, Bihu Husori was organized at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on May 2, 2023, in the spirit to celebrate festivals of communities from all states, residing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bihu Husori, which is an indispensable and integral part of Bohag Bihu, which is also known as Rangali Bihu was organized by Krishti Kendra Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee, Naharlagun.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), along with the First Lady of the state Anagha Parnaik graced the occasion.

The Governor appreciated the performers and the elders of the Assamese society for keeping alive the age-old customs, traditions, and cultural heritage.

The Governor also commended the Krishti Kendra, Naharlagun, a socio-cultural organization of the Assamese Community for undertaking various welfare activities, especially the Assamese Learning Centre and Sattriya Nritya.

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