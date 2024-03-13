The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced their candidate names for the upcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.

The committee has decided the following names for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal.

At the CEC, the meeting was attended by PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

This time many sitting ministers and MLAs have lost tickets to the upcoming polls. Arunachal CM Pema Khandu will contest from Mukto (ST) while Deputy CM Chowna Mein will contest from Chowkham (ST).



Meanwhile, home minister Bamang Felix lost a ticket from Nyapin and sitting BJP minister Horti-Agri Tage Taki has been denied a ticket from Ziro.



Also Read: Arunachal home minister appointed chairman of campaign committee for West parliamentary constituency



Here is the list: