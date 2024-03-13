Arunachal: BJP announces candidates for upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, list inside
The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced their candidate names for the upcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.
The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced their candidate names for the upcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.
The committee has decided the following names for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal.
At the CEC, the meeting was attended by PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.
This time many sitting ministers and MLAs have lost tickets to the upcoming polls. Arunachal CM Pema Khandu will contest from Mukto (ST) while Deputy CM Chowna Mein will contest from Chowkham (ST).
Meanwhile, home minister Bamang Felix lost a ticket from Nyapin and sitting BJP minister Horti-Agri Tage Taki has been denied a ticket from Ziro.
Also Read: Arunachal home minister appointed chairman of campaign committee for West parliamentary constituency
Here is the list:
|Name of Legislative Assembly Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Lumla (ST)
|Tsering Lhamu
|Tawang (ST)
|Tsering Dorjee
|Mukto (ST)
|Pema Khandu
|Dirang (ST)
|Phurpa Tsering
|Kalaktang
|Tseten Chombay Kee
|Thrizino-Buragaon (ST)
|Kumsi Sidisow
|Bomdila (ST)
|Dongru Siongju
|Chayangtajo (ST)
|Hayeng Mangfi
|Seppa East (ST)
|Ealing Tallang
|Seppa West (ST)
|Mama Natung
|Pakke-Kessang (ST)
|Biyuram Wahge
|Itanagar
|Techi Kaso
|Doimukh
|Tana Hali Tara
|Sagalee (ST)
|Ratu Techi
|Yachuli (ST)
|Taba Tedir
|Ziro Hapoli (ST)
|Hage Appa
|Pain (ST)
|Balo Raja
|Nyapin
|Tai Nikko
|Tall
|Jikke Tako
|Koloriang (ST)
|Pani Taram
|Nacho (ST)
|Nakap Nalo
|Taliha (ST)
|Nyato Rigia (Doukum)
|Daporijo (ST)
|Taniya Soki
|Raga (ST)
|Rotom Tebin
|Dumporijo (ST)
|Rode Bui
|Liromoba (ST)
|Nyamar Karbak
|Likabali (ST)
|Kardo Nyigyor
|Basar (ST)
|Nyabi Jini Dirchi
|Along West (ST)
|Tapin Ete
|Along East (ST)
|Kento Jini
|Rumgong (ST)
|Tallem Taboh
|Mechukha (ST)
|Pasang Dorjee Sona
|Tuting Yingkiong (ST)
|Alo Libang
|Pangin (ST)
|Ojing Tasing
|Nari-Koyu (ST)
|Tojit Kadu
|Pasighat West (ST)
|Ninong Ering
|Pasighat East (ST)
|Kaling Moyong
|Mebo (ST)
|Lombo Tayeng
|Martiyang Geku
|Olom Panyang
|Anini (ST)
|Mogi Mihu
|Dambuk (ST)
|Puinnyo Apum
|Roing (ST)
|Mutchu Mithi
|Tezu (ST)
|Badang Tayang
|Hayuliang (ST)
|Dasanglu Pul
|Chowkham (ST)
|Chowna Mein
|Namsai (ST)
|Chau Zingnu Namchoom
|Lekang (ST)
|Sujana Namchoom
|Bordumsa-Diyum
|Somlung Mossang
|Miso (ST)
|Kamlung Mossang
|Nampong (ST)
|Izmir Tikhak
|Changlang South (ST)
|Hamjong Tangha
|Changlang North (ST)
|Tesam Pongte
|Namsang (ST)
|Wangki Lowang
|Khonsa East (ST)
|Kamrang Tesia
|Khonsa West (ST)
|Chakat Aboh
|Borduria Bogapani (ST)
|Wanglin Lowangdong
|Kanubari (ST)
|Gabriel Denwang Wangsu
|Longding Pumao (ST)
|Tanpho Wangnaw
|Pongchao-Wakka (ST)
|Honchun Ngandam
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today