Arunachal Pradesh's Home Minister, Bamang Felix, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the 1 Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency elections.

His induction is expected to provide a significant boost to the campaign efforts in the region.

A release from the state president reads, "Bameng Felix, Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh & Senior Leader of the BJP party has been entrusted the responsibility of Chairman, Campaign Committee for 1-Arunachal Pradesh West parliamentary constituency and all the assembly constituency falling in the Arunachal Pradesh West parliamentary constituency for the forthcoming Parliamentary and Assembly election - 2024."



Also Read: Ârunachal: 39th Mebo BJP leaders appeal for fair ticket distribution

Meanwhile, in a plea echoing from the Mandal office of the 39th Mebo (ST) Assembly Constituency, the office bearers and leaders of the BJP stood united today, appealing to the state BJP high command for due consideration in the distribution of party tickets. The spotlight of their concern was focused squarely on the prospect of granting the party ticket to Shri Lombo Tayeng, a recent defector from the Congress ranks.

Riju Megu and Aduk Perme, representing the 39th Mebo BJP Mandal, voiced their collective sentiment, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the longstanding dedication and service of party veterans amidst the selection process. They cautioned against the potential repercussions of granting the ticket to Tayeng, highlighting the disarray it might instigate within the BJP's stronghold in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency.