72 BJP booth-level coordination committee Presidents of various polling booths of the 13th Itanagar Assembly constituency invited local Capital MLA Techi Kaso to share their grievances and kick off the campaign for Mission 2024.

Gyamar Kuka BLC President welcomed all party workers at his residence at Rayo Village of Nirjuli where the local MLA his son Techi Kumar and prominent leaders interacted with the gathering.

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The meeting aimed to create awareness among grassroots-level workers about their responsibilities, and duties and to review BLC's preparations for the upcoming Lok and Vidhan Sabha election.

Techi Kaso talking to the media urged the BLCs to strengthen the party organization and work for the welfare of the denizens of their block.

"I rejoined the party a few months ago and after joining today I got the opportunity to meet 72 BLCs of my constituency 13th Itanagar who apprised me of their grievances and concerns.

For 14 years I am serving my best to my people who elected me as Mla of capital and in future also will work for society and the party.

