The BJP state unit of Arunachal Pradesh organized a cleanliness drive at State Museum on April 8, marking the third day of the ongoing social justice week.



The week long drive is initiated by the state BJP unit, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.



The mass cleanliness drive was initiated by State BJP Yuwa Morcha. The mass cleanliness drive also saw the participation of Tarh Soping, President, state BJP unit.



Addressing the media Tarh Soping said that State Museum is one of the premier institutions and pride of Itanagar Capital Region which need regular cleanliness drive.



He reminded everyone that it is their moral duty to keep the institution clean and hygienic for better services to the general masses. He appealed to all to render necessary services for such institutions.





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