Nabam Vivek, the BJP spokesperson, has announced his intention to contest on the BJP ticket from the 14th Doimukh constituency in the Papum Pare district.

He has promised to address the Assam-Arunachal border dispute if elected as the MLA from Doimukh, a constituency that shares a significant border with Assam.

The current BJP MLA of the 14th Doimukh assembly constituency is Tana Hali Tara.

This constituency, the second most populous, has eight administrative circles and borders Assam to the south.



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As the assembly elections approach, there appears to be some discord within the BJP, with multiple candidates vying for the party's ticket to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, hundreds of workers of other political parties today joined BJP in support of aspiring MLA candidate Nabam Vivek at Kimin town of Arunachal bordering Assam.

Bamang Mangha the prominent leader cum chairman of the Council of Science and Technology of Arunachal urged the high command to award tickets on the winnability factor and award BJP tickets in favour of Nabam Vivek aspiring BJP candidate.