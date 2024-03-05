Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the microblogging site X to share his joy in inaugurating the Menjwk Meqkok Rwguu (MMR) Gurukul School in Basar, Arunachal Pradesh. The event, graced by dignitaries including Minister Shri Tumke Bagra, MLAs Gokar Basar, Kento Jini, Kardo Nyigyor, ZPC Nyabi J Dirchi, DC Leparada Atul Tayeng, SP Leparada G Dajangju and GIFCC President Dr Emi Rumi marked a significant milestone in the educational landscape of the region.

Expressing his delight, Chief Minister Khandu stated the importance of blending traditional values with modern education. The Menjwk Meqkok Rwguu Gurukul School, established by the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust. The school, situated in Basar, Leparada district, not only imparts the CBSE syllabus but also integrates Gall cultural teachings, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education that honors their indigenous heritage.

The Chief Minister commended the efforts of the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust for their commitment to preserving the Galo heritage while equipping the younger generation with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the contemporary world.

The Menjwk Meqkok Rwguu Gurukul School, catering to Class III students, symbolizes a harmonious blend of tradition and progress.