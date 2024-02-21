A body promoting mountaineering and a destitute shelter home were among several organisations of Arunachal Pradesh, that were conferred State Awards on Wednesday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department was also awarded for supplying medicines via drones in inaccessible areas of the hilly northeastern state at a function held at Raj Bhavan.

Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya also received the award for her philanthropic services to orphans and destitute people in the state through her organisation.



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Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik conferred State Awards and Chief Minister’s Award for excellence in public administration to individuals, organisations and government departments.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and other dignitaries attended the event.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), Rama Krishna Mission, Deepak Nabam Living Home, the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust were the organisations that got the State Gold Medals.