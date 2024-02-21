Members of the Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (AJSC) have been released after being detained for 24 hours.

Speaking to the media, one of the detained AJSC members said, "We have been released after 24 hours and we are not sad at all and will take this as a badge of honour and even now we stand on our questions to the state government and will repeatedly ask why the government has done nothing on the APPSC scam."

Arunachal Police on February 19 arrested three active members of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) who have been leading the APPSC (Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission) movement in the state since the cash-for-job scam unfolded.

Taking to the social media site Facebook, the PAJSC announced in the post, "This is to inform the general public and aspirants that the three active members spearheading the APPSC movement have been arrested by the Police at Police Station, Itanagar today. They are namely: 1. Tadak Nalo, Vice Chairman, PAJSC. 2. Marge Kamnyi, Member, PAJSC.3. Techi Rana, Member, PAJSC".



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Slamming the government for arresting the three members of PAJSC, the committee further added in their post, "This is a Grim Reminder to all the general public and the aspirants that the Government couldn't resolve the long pending issue of APPSC cash for job scam, however, they have once again pulled off its silly tactics to suppress the voice of the change seekers of the State"

Meanwhile, the arrest has caused fear among the female members of potential detention.

They stated that the Government is acting like a dictatorship communist Government to suppress the voice of youths and aspirants who are demanding proper SOP for upcoming exams, urging to bring an act to check paper leakage in future, to make a statue of honesty in memory of Whistle-blower of the scam Late Gyamar Padang.

The members also urged the Government to release all their members and act accordingly for the future of the youth.