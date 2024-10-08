The Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang (BBYK) has officially requested disciplinary action against the medical staff of Bakin Pertin General Hospital following allegations of professional misconduct and unethical behavior. The call for action comes in the wake of an incident reported on October 5, 2024, when a child was bitten by a dog and taken to the hospital's emergency room, only to find no doctors present.

Advocate Magyar Lego, president of BBYK, filed a formal complaint stating that the conduct of the doctors and nursing staff was "the worst and nastiest," contributing to an alarming decline in patient care standards. Lego recounted a specific incident where a nursing staff member refused to call a doctor, claiming, "Doctor ko bula dena mera duty nahi hai," which translates to "It is not my duty to call the doctor."

In a separate matter, BBYK also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Rani villagers for allegedly conducting illegal community hunting in the Pasighat Reserve Forest area, commonly referred to as Kiruk. This dual approach underscores the organization's commitment to addressing both healthcare and environmental issues within the region.

The BBYK has urged the Joint Director of the hospital to take immediate action against the negligent staff within 15 days of receiving the complaint. Failure to do so, the organization warns, will result in further democratic movements against the hospital's administration.

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