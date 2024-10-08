Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, met with Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Monday to discuss opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, including entrepreneurship, mineral exploration, hydropower, and tourism.

In a statement released by the Raj Bhavan, Governor Parnaik highlighted the importance of capacity building for the state's youth through exchange programs. "Arunachali youth have potential but need exposure and specialized assistance," he noted, underlining the necessity for skill development initiatives to empower the younger generation.

Parnaik also emphasized Arunachal Pradesh’s vast tourism potential, stating that the state offers a myriad of opportunities for tourism activities. He further discussed the significant prospects for mineral exploration and stressed the importance of research in anthropology, flora, and fauna within the region.

During his five-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, High Commissioner Green expressed his admiration for the state and its people. He was accompanied by Australian Consul General in Kolkata, Hugh Boylan, and Vice-Consul in Bengaluru, Harriet White, reflecting Australia's commitment to fostering ties with India’s northeastern states.

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