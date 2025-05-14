In a significant boost to infrastructure and connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, a long-awaited 40-meter RCC span bridge at Tak Soi under the Ego-Koyu-Pasighat Road was formally inaugurated today in Leparada district.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Zirdo Village in the Dari Circle, was led by local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi of the Basar-Tirbin Assembly Constituency.

The event witnessed the presence of Leparada Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng, heads of departments, officials, contractors, and several dignitaries, marking a major milestone in the region’s development journey.



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This vital bridge strengthens a historic route that dates back to the British colonial era and has long served as a lifeline connecting Leparada to neighboring districts and Pasighat. Particularly, it provides a critical alternative route in the event of blockades on the Ego-Likabali road. With this project now completed, travel time to Pasighat Airport—the nearest air link—is expected to be significantly reduced.

Expressing deep appreciation, MLA Jini extended gratitude to Shivam Company and its contractors for the timely completion of the long-pending project. He also acknowledged the company's generous community contributions, including financial support extended to local women and youth.

MLA Jini also credited the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) for its instrumental role in initiating the project back in 2021. “Their proactive efforts have been foundational in making today possible,” he remarked.

“This bridge symbolizes our collective efforts to build a more connected, prosperous, and resilient community,” Jini said. “I look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of this project on our region.”