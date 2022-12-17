The Arunachal Farmers Association (AFU) claimed that the absence of a mega food park in the state has denied the farmers of the state getting legitimate business sectors for their produces.

The AFU added, "Due to the pick-and-choose system being adopted by the panchayat leaders and political leaders," that "most farmers are not getting benefits from the various schemes lunched by the Centre and the state government."

The president of the AFU, Nabam Akam, disclosed at a press conference that the union had made a representation in this regard to Agriculture Minister Tage Taki last year.

As per Akam, the AFU is instructing ranchers at the locale level about the benefits presented by the state and focal legislatures.

Additionally, he mentioned that the AFU "has decided to intensify the awareness programs after the National Farmer's Day celebration to be held on December 23" and invited farmers to participate in the event.



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