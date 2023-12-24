A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) employee is now under investigation for a non-consensual sexual act, as per an FIR filed by a 23-year-old man in Naharlagun.

The incident came to light when the victim, who had initially met the accused through a gay dating app, filed a complaint at the Naharlagun police station. According to the advocacy group AP QueerStation, the two had developed a friendship and lived together until the victim discovered the employee's marital status. Attempts to leave the situation allegedly led to forceful engagement in non-consensual activities, followed by blackmail.

The victim, who made two suicide attempts within six months, took the brave step of reporting the incident to the police. The Naharlagun police have registered a case under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which, despite being 'read down' for consensual same-gender relationships, still applies to non-consensual acts.

OC Pungming Taku Nabam, who is handling the case, emphasized the importance of accepting same-gender sexual orientation and gender identities. He urged parents to embrace their children for who they are, emphasizing that rejection could lead to a concealed lifestyle and diverse mental health challenges. The police stand ready to offer assistance and support to LGBTQIA+ individuals in need.

Ebo Milli, a prominent human rights advocate, commended the swift response of the Naharlagun police, particularly OC Nabam. He highlighted the urgent need to address common issues faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals, often obscured by societal stigma and institutional ignorance.

The AP QueerStation brought attention to the rise in cases where gay men face rape and blackmail after encounters on dating apps in the state. Queer activist Sawang Wangchha has been informed of numerous cases of this nature, shedding light on the pervasive nature of such crimes that frequently go unnoticed.