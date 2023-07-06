A new Baily Bridge with an enhanced load capacity of 4OR was launched in the Upper Siang district on July 5.

This bridge has been constructed after an existing 80 feet Bailey bridge with a loaded class of 18R collapsed at km 130.57 on the Ditte-Dimme-Migging road on June 19 following which Tuting town of upper Siang district near Indo China border got cut off earlier.

BRO border road organization informed that parts of Bailey Bridge were collected from Various locations of Project Brahmank and BB of 80 Ft Double Single with a load capacity of 40R has now been launched in a record time of five days.



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This achievement is due to the extraordinary courage shown by karmayogis of 105 RCC under 761 BRTF, Project Brahmank.

The team was led by OC, Obing Taki, and under her guidance OIC, Bhawana Joshi and team members put great effort into achieving this task.

The team was ably Supported by AEE, Aman Kumar, JE (Civ) Rana Shyam and dedicated CPLS, all karmayogis of Project Brahmank.

Project Brahmank of BRO is pleased to announce the Bridge is now open for traffic following the completion of the Bridge approach on 05 July 2023.

The renewed connectivity will not only alleviate the hardship faced by road users but will also fulfil the strategic needs of Security Forces.

This road plays a crucial role in facilitating troops movement and is a vital link to the remotest village of the district.

Thus, considering the gravity of the situation, the karmayogis had constructed a diversion for all traffic within 72-hrs despite heavy rain to ensure connectivity.