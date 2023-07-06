The crucial National Highway-415 connecting Holongi to Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh will get a facelift to mitigate landslide and erosion and protect the route from any communication disruption.

NH-415 is a vital road that connects the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar, to the rest of the state. With a total length of 61km, 51km of which is located in Arunachal Pradesh and the remaining 10km in Assam, this road plays a crucial role in connecting the people of the state with the rest of India.

However, due to the heavy rainfall and soil conditions in the area, the road has been prone to landslides and erosion, disrupting communication and causing major inconvenience to the local population.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gave the project to Bharat Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd, who undertook the project of slope stabilization, rock fall protection and erosion control measures in 2022 and is nearing completion.

One of the major challenges faced by the construction team is the difficult terrain and unstable soil conditions. The hilly terrain and heavy rainfall make the area prone to landslides, which can cause significant damage to the road formation. To mitigate this risk, the construction team is implementing various slope stabilization techniques such as soil nailing, rock bolting, and netting. These techniques will help to stabilize the slopes and prevent landslides from occurring.

Another important aspect of the project is rockfall protection. The hilly terrain also poses a risk of rock falls, which can be extremely dangerous for road users. To prevent this, the construction team is installing rock fall protection measures such as rock fall netting, rock fall barriers, and rock fall diversion structures. These measures will help to redirect the rock falls away from the road and keep the road users safe.

Erosion control measures are also an important aspect of the project. With the heavy rainfall in the area, the road formation is at a high risk of erosion. To prevent this, the construction team is implementing erosion control measures such as checking dams, gabion walls, and drainage systems. These measures will help to control the flow of water and prevent erosion of the road formation.

The project is also being executed in an environmentally responsible manner to minimize the impact on the local ecosystem and preserve the natural beauty of the area. The company is also ensuring that the local community is well-informed and engaged throughout the construction process to ensure that their concerns are addressed.

Regarding monsoon havocs Arunachal Chief minister Pema Khandu speaking to media informed that state disaster management has been activated including deputed officers of disaster management in various districts. "On time alert system has already started to tackle disasters, every year Arunachal receives heavy downpour and I appealed to all the DC to vacate citizens from vulnerable or danger areas which can be affected by floods or landslides.

Relief camps were made in various locations by district administration and to give temporary shelters to the evacuated citizens. We are in mid of monsoon as it starts in early March and last upto October in Arunachal, so all of us should take precautions and follow the instructions by the administration", Khandu said.

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