A team led by Sub Inspector Pema Wangchu (District Tawang) solved the burglary case of Luguthang Monastery wherein the Golden Holy Book (ser Choi) was stolen, with the arrest of 4 persons and recovery of the stolen property from Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek.

As per reports, the Luguthang burglary case was detected by the Tawang/Jang Police and recovered the stolen property Getongpa Choi, the holy book which was stolen away on the night of April 28 from Luguthang Gonpa (monastery).

Also Read: Arunachal orphan maid allegedly raped by employer; FIR lodged at women police station

The Gaon Bura of Luguthang Village lodged an FIR through Extra Assistant Commissioner Pemtan Monpa of Thingbu at Jang police station.

On the night of April 28, some unknown miscreants entered Luguthang village Gonpa by breaking the lock of the main door of Gonpa and took away one old Buddhist holy book weighing about 35 kg, which was written in gold.

