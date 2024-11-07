Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) Chairman Rolen Dagam reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the state's construction workers, marking one year in office. Addressing the board's staff, Dagam emphasized that the welfare of workers is his top priority.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for entrusting him with the role, Dagam noted, "My focus remains on implementing government welfare schemes effectively and ensuring that all regulations are followed for the benefit of the workers' community." He acknowledged the support from various labor organizations and called for their continued collaboration to extend benefits to the workforce.

Since assuming office, Dagam has visited multiple districts, gathering insights from workers and officials on their challenges. To date, 981 beneficiaries have received financial assistance, with decentralized payments reaching workers directly at the district level. Digitalization efforts are underway to streamline access to board benefits, with Dagam urging unregistered workers to enroll at district offices for continued support.

AAPLU President Dana Tadu, along with other trade union leaders and board officials, were present during the event.

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