The Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC), the oldest motorcycling club in Arunachal Pradesh and one of the pioneers in India, has embarked on a historic ride connecting Kaho, India’s easternmost village in Arunachal Pradesh, to Koteshvar in Gujarat, the country’s westernmost village.

The ride introduces and promotes the new K2K (Kaho to Koteshvar) riding-tourism route, blending adventure with cultural exploration.

Techi Tufan, Chief of ABC, shared that 50 riders from across Arunachal Pradesh have registered to attend the 22nd Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania, set to take place in Gujarat from January 31 to February 2, 2025.

The riders will cover approximately 3,500 kilometers over 15 days, fostering camaraderie and promoting Arunachal’s identity on a national scale.



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“ABC has always been a silent ambassador for tourism, unity in diversity, and brotherhood. We are proud to represent Arunachal Pradesh at Rider Mania for six consecutive years,” said Tufan.

Tanung Jamoh, Moderator of the Federation of Arunachal Riders (FAR), which unites nine motorcycling clubs in the state, shared the club's ambitious plans to host the 23rd BOBMC Rider Mania in 2026 under the banner of ABC.

“With over 5,000 riders and participants expected from across the globe, this event will not only showcase Arunachal’s unparalleled natural beauty and rich culture but also significantly boost tourism, media coverage, and economic activity in the region,” said Jamoh.

Adding to the ride’s historic significance, Rakhe Agam, popularly known as the "Iron Lady" of the riding fraternity, shared her pride as the Coordinator of Lady Riders of ABC.

“A record 11 lady riders, including a few pillions, are part of this ride. It’s a historic achievement, and we are excited to represent the strength and spirit of women riders from Arunachal,” said Agam.

The K2K ride was officially flagged off from Kaho on January 18, 2025, by Brigadier Jaspreet Singh of the 16 Bihar Regiment. Vice Chief (Protocol) Tadar Thomas informed that the team led by Sanjay Nath, Vice Chief (Admin) of ABC, will be joined by other riders at Itanagar and Shillong, led by Nabam Rana and Chetan Mehra respectively.

This landmark journey reinforces ABC’s commitment to fostering unity, celebrating diversity, and promoting Arunachal Pradesh as a hub for adventure and tourism.