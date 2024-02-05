Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced the creation of two new districts, 'Keyi Panyor' and 'Bichom', fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of the state.

As per sources, 'Keyi Panyor' will be separated from Lower Subansiri and 'Bichom' will be formed by taking parts from Nafra, West Kameng, and Lada/Baba, East Kameng.



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With the creation of Keyi Panyor District, the State Cabinet has decided that the traditional boundary shall be respected and prevailed upon by both the communities in public interest. 67 posts have also been created consisting of Group A, Group B non-gazetted, Group C, MTS and ALCs.

Creation of Bichom District carving out from East Kameng and West Kameng districts with Napangphung as the district HQ to bring far-flung areas under easy accessibility and acceleration of economic development through the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 initiative.