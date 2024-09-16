The State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, held a meeting on Monday and made several landmark decisions.

During its first meeting on 13th June 2024, the State Cabinet approved 24 action points as part of the 'Reforms 3.0' journey.

This aligns with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India and a developed Arunachal Pradesh.

The State Government is committed to bringing transformative change and ensuring holistic development for the state and its citizens.

The Cabinet reviewed these 24 action points, which were the foundational blueprint laid during the first Cabinet meeting following the formation of the new government. These points focus on core areas such as governance reforms, enhancing the quality of life for citizens, meeting youth aspirations, and investments for development. The government had set an ambitious agenda for its first 100 days, aiming for impactful results in these key sectors.

The Cabinet re-emphasised the need for a whole-of-government approach for the successful and smooth implementation of these 24 action points. It directed concerned departments to work with rigorous convergence and leverage technological interventions to ensure 100% saturation of all flagship Central and State schemes among all eligible beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also directed departments to identify the scope for modification in scheme guidelines to ensure wider coverage of beneficiaries and timely, effective delivery of benefits.

During the meeting, the Cabinet expressed appreciation for the progress made by various departments and emphasised the need for swift and efficient implementation of the remaining action points. Departments were directed to expedite their efforts to streamline governance and development processes further.

In a major boost to the health sector, the State Government has undertaken a massive health infrastructure upgradation drive over the past eight years. Numerous initiatives have been launched to achieve affordable, accessible, equitable, and quality health care for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.



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To meet the unmet requirement of health personnel and create employment opportunities, the Cabinet considered various proposals submitted by the Department of Health & Family Welfare to strengthen health care services in the state through prevention, curative, and rehabilitation care services.

The State Cabinet approved the proposal for amending the Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000. It also gave a positive nod to frame recruitment rules for Health & Wellness Officers and Tutors and for newly created posts of Director of Medical Education and Director of Family Welfare.

With the creation of 10 new nursing superintendent posts, the Council of Ministers approved the recruitment rules for Nursing Superintendents to align with present needs and job responsibilities. The Cabinet further approved the 'Arunachal Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council Rules, 2024'.

To bring more transparency in the selection of Meritorious Sportspersons and remove any ambiguity in following the policy guidelines of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, it has been decided to associate the APSSB in the selection process. Accordingly, the Cabinet decided to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Rules, 2018.

The Cabinet approved the amendment of Minimum Qualifying Marks for Recruitment to Group-A, B, and C posts and the Common Examination Scheme (for Group-C posts) Rules 2023. As per reservation policy, 10% of Group C posts (Direct Recruitment) are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

Many posts reserved for Ex-Servicemen are vacant, as candidates in this category often do not qualify for the minimum qualifying marks. To resolve this issue, the Cabinet approved the proposal to amend the minimum qualifying marks for recruitment of ex-servicemen in Group C posts, aligning them with APST and PwBD candidates.

The proposals for amending the Senior Research Assistant Recruitment Rules and framing Recruitment Rules for the posts of Deputy Director (Faculty) of the Administrative Training Institute were also approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Prosecutor, Additional Public Prosecutor, and Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A, Gazetted (non-ministerial) Rules 2023.

The new criminal laws, i.e., Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, which replace the CrPC 1973, IPC 1860, and Indian Evidence Act 1872, have come into force from 1st July 2024, necessitating changes in the syllabus for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor.

The recruitment rules for the post of Sub Fire Officer in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Rules 2024, were also approved by the Cabinet.