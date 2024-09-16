In a Cabinet meeting held on Monday under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Arunachal Pradesh government unveiled a series of transformative decisions aimed at advancing the state's development agenda. This meeting, a follow-up to the Cabinet's initial gathering on June 13, 2024, marks a significant step in the state's ambitious "Reforms 3.0" initiative.

The Cabinet revisited the 24 action points approved in June, which form the cornerstone of the government's comprehensive vision for a "Viksit Bharat" and a "Viksit Arunachal Pradesh." These action points address crucial areas including governance reforms, quality of life improvements, youth aspirations, and developmental investments. The government has committed to ensuring the effective implementation of these initiatives through a whole-of-government approach, leveraging technological solutions to achieve full saturation of both Central and State schemes.

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A key highlight of the meeting was the focus on enhancing health infrastructure. The State Government has been actively upgrading health facilities over the past eight years. In a bid to address gaps in health personnel and create new job opportunities, the Cabinet approved proposals for new recruitment rules. These include the creation of 10 new nursing superintendent posts and amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000, aimed at strengthening the health sector's capacity in prevention, curative, and rehabilitation care services.

The Cabinet also emphasized the need for greater transparency in the selection of meritorious sports persons by involving the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) in the process. Additionally, amendments were approved for the minimum qualifying marks for Group-C posts to address vacancies among ex-servicemen, and new recruitment rules were established for various positions, including Public Prosecutors and Sub Fire Officers.