The Arunachal Pradesh state cabinet has given its nod to recall the order of the new Chairman and Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and recommended the same to Governor for recalling the appointment orders of 7th February 2023.

The state cabinet held its 7th meeting of the year since January 2023 on March 30 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

As per an official statement, it further approved the MoA to be signed with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) for the development of Hydropower in the state.

''This will pave the way to unlocking potential 5 HEP with an installed capacity of 2820 MW. This will spur huge investment in the State and generate employment,'' the statement added.

Besides this, the Kaling Tayeng Committee on restructuring the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service was deliberated in detail in the cabinet meeting.

''The cabinet approved in Principle a major part of the Committee’s recommendation. This will pave way for a robust state civil service,'' it added.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for renewal of MoA and support to four events (Arunachal Got Talents, Arunachal Idol, Miss Arunachal, and Mr Arunachal) for another three years as annual calender events w.e.f Financial Year 2023-24.

''It was further decided to increase the grant in aid for the above events from the existing Rs 40 Lakhs to Rs 80 lakhs respectively. These platforms have nurtured the huge pool of talents of youths of our state who have made the state proud at the national level,'' the statement concluded.

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