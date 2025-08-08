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Arunachal cabinet unveils youth policy 2025 to empower and uplift youth

Arunachal cabinet unveils youth policy 2025 to empower and uplift youth

In a landmark decision aimed at reshaping the future of its young population, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet today approved and launched the Arunachal Pradesh State Youth Policy 2025

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Arunachal cabinet unveils youth policy 2025 to empower and uplift youth

In a landmark decision aimed at reshaping the future of its young population, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet today approved and launched the Arunachal Pradesh State Youth Policy 2025 — a comprehensive and action-driven framework to empower youth, promote cultural heritage, and catalyse socio-economic development across the state.

Described as a dynamic and action-oriented roadmap, the policy outlines nine Youth Development Goals that focus on quality education, sustainable employment, innovation, health and well-being, sports and adventure, cultural expression, preservation of biodiversity, civic engagement, and building a safe and inclusive society.

Also Read: Hostels across Arunachal's Changlang get solar lights to support student welfare

The policy aims to foster equal opportunities for both rural and urban youth, while striking a balance between modern skill-building and deep-rooted traditional knowledge systems. By positioning Arunachal as a destination for sports and adventure tourism, the policy also intends to leverage the state's natural landscape to boost youth participation in the growing sector.

A core element of the strategy is the Government–NGO–Community partnership model, envisioned to ensure inclusivity, accountability, and effective grassroots implementation.

Officials said the policy marks a paradigm shift in the state’s approach to youth development, underlining the government’s commitment to making every young Arunachalee learn, lead, and contribute meaningfully to the State and Nation.

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Aug 08, 2025
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