A special POCSO court in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district sentenced two people to 20 years in prison each under the POCSO Act on April 1, 2023.

While accused Godak Tamin was found guilty of raping a juvenile girl under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, Godak Sappi was found guilty of abetting the crime under Section 17 of the Act.

Judge Jaweplu Chai also slapped a Rs 50,000 fine on each of the prisoners.

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The girl's father filed the FIR on May 28, 2021, claiming that "on the night of January 29, 2021, Godak Tamin brutally raped his underage daughter in the residence of Godak Sappi in Radum village, where the victim was invited to stay with Sappi."

The police had opened a case at Raga Police Station based on the FIR, u/s 376 (2) I IPC, r/w Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

On September 4, 2021, the IO submitted the charge sheet against both of the defendants once the investigation was completed.