Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tamme Phassang on July 17 informed that schemes worth Rs 35 to clean have been sanctioned under AMRUT 2 to maintain cleanliness.

The Mayor was speaking during a ''Ward Sabha'' meeting held to disseminate information regarding the schemes at Naharlagun.

He said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has so far approved 6,527 projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

"Government of India has sanctioned huge amounts under AMRUT 2 scheme to each state including ours. In Itanagar, we got two schemes in two different wards 17 and 12 as both are viable as per requirements. Ward No. 12 got 14 crores 70 lakhs while Ward No. 17 got 14 crores 63 lakhs for water management scheme under AMRUT 2 for which notifications have been issued. Sewerage treatment, sewage treatment, septic tank all infrastructure will be created under this scheme which will cater to the whole capital city,'' he added.

The Mayor further informed that new 204 posts have been created in IMC for which advertisement has been made and on July 28, the Municipal Corporation will conduct the recruitment.

''Garbage pickers, sweepers, drivers, lifters, sanitation workers, etc all will be employed. Due to the discontinuation of the 12 crore grant for one year, we faced a shortage of manpower. Now, we got 7.5 crores from state exchequer which will be used judiciously to recruit the manpower to perform our duties and make Itanagar a clean city. I appeal to all the corporators to conduct such meetings and elect the new ward members, Phassang added.

Commenting on the lack of car parking facilities, Phassang informed that new multi-level 50-car parking with an elevator is being constructed near the IMC Itanagar office.

''In G sector also 40 car parking and in Ganga market of Itanagar new car parking with 70 cars will be constructed soon. Till now we had released funds for car parking with a capacity of 140 in total. We are bound to tackle traffic congestion and will also help vendors who are being evacuated during the eviction for paving the way to construct these multi-parking infrastructures" he said.

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