Arunachal: CBI arrests absconding accused in govt scheme fraud case after 16 years on the run

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Tonia Langkam, an accused who had been absconding for 16 years in a major subsidy fraud case linked to the National Horticulture Board (NHB) in Guwahati.

He was apprehended on November 13 from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Langkam is one of the key accused in a case involving fraudulent submissions of applications under the NHB’s scheme, Development of Commercial Horticulture through Production and Post-Harvest Management.

A total of 173 applications were approved based on fabricated documents submitted in the names of purported beneficiaries from Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, and East Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.



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The CBI had registered the case on April 30, 2007, based on source information. Investigations later revealed that the applications and supporting documents were forged at the Guwahati residence of the accused Tarik Tolam, with help from local youths and under the supervision of Langkam and his associates.

The intent was to fraudulently avail of government subsidies under the scheme.

The chargesheet in the case was filed on December 21, 2009, following which Langkam went absconding.

After his arrest, Langkam was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Guwahati, where the court remanded him to judicial custody.