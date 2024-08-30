The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a third supplementary chargesheet in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

This concludes the investigation into the alleged question paper leakage of an exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

The accused had issued a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to a middleman on behalf of her son to acquire the leaked questions of the AE (Civil) Examination, 2022.

The middleman and the candidate were earlier charge-sheeted on 8th December 2022, along with six others, including a teacher from a private coaching institute and the then Deputy Secretary-cum-Deputy Controller of Examinations of APPSC.



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Further investigation led to the filing of the first and second supplementary chargesheets on 31st January 2023 and 30th March 2023, respectively.

It was revealed that the then Deputy Controller of Examinations, in connivance with the middleman and others, leaked the questions to different candidates in exchange for large sums of money.

The CBI registered the case on 26th October 2022, based on notifications issued by the Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and India, transferring the SIC (Vigilance) P.S. FIR No. 11/2022 dated 27th September 2022.

The case was initially lodged by a complainant as Itanagar PS Case No. 0229 dated 10th September 2022.

It was alleged that the leakage occurred before the examination for Assistant Engineer (Civil) in 2022, conducted by APPSC, in exchange for illegal gratification.