The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACC&I) has reinforced its commitment to protecting consumer interests and supporting local businesses across Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes in response to rapid shifts in global commerce impacting the national economy.

Established in 1986 and affiliated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), ACC&I has spearheaded several initiatives to ease financial burdens and enhance business operations in the state, according to a recent press note.

ACC&I President Tarh Nachung highlighted the organization’s achievements in collaboration with the Department of Power (DoP) and the Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APSERC). Key reforms benefiting electricity consumers include:

Abolition of Minimum Charges: Since 2018, ACC&I's advocacy led to the elimination of minimum charges on electricity bills, reducing expenses for both businesses and households.

Simplified Interest on Late Fees: Instead of compound interest, late fees are now charged at a simpler interest rate, easing financial strain. ACC&I continues to lobby for further reduction from 2% to 1% per month.



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Reduced Security Deposits: The required deposit for power supply lines has been reduced from two months to one month, enhancing cash flow for traders.



Flexible Security Deposits: Deposits over ₹10,000 can now be made using fixed deposits or bank guarantees, offering flexibility to consumers and aiding DoP operations.

ACC&I is also advocating for phased security deposit payments for large industrial consumers, a move it believes will catalyze new business growth. Additionally, it is inviting MSMEs in Arunachal to consider lifetime corporate membership, aiming to foster collective growth and resilience.

The Chamber has emphasized creating a tax-friendly environment in the state, encouraging local purchases, such as by contractors and bulk vehicle buyers, which would boost the state’s revenue. ACC&I has a history of supporting tax compliance, including enforcing the Arunachal Pradesh Goods Tax Rules, 2005, and aiding the tax department in identifying traders avoiding tax payments at check gates.

With these initiatives, ACC&I aims to advance economic growth and create a supportive environment for businesses and consumers alike, aligning local commerce with national and global standards.